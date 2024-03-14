Menu

Canada

42-year-old mother granted bail after death of infant son

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Melanie O'Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death and is scheduled back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 4. . View image in full screen
Melanie O'Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death and is scheduled back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 4. . File / Global News
A 42-year-old woman who allegedly fell asleep in the bathtub with her son, leading to the one-year-old’s death, was granted bail on Wednesday.

Melanie O’Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death and is scheduled back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 4.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue T South on Saturday, where they found the deceased infant.

As part of O’Soup’s release, she cannot consume alcohol or cannabis.

She also cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 14 besides her other children.

– With files from the Canadian Press. 

More on Canada
