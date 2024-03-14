42-year-old mother granted bail after death of infant son

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old woman who allegedly fell asleep in the bathtub with her son, leading to the one-year-old’s death, was granted bail on Wednesday.

Melanie O’Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death and is scheduled back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 4.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue T South on Saturday, where they found the deceased infant.

As part of O’Soup’s release, she cannot consume alcohol or cannabis.

She also cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 14 besides her other children.

