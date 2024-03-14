Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured while walking in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of a road in south Edmonton Wednesday night.

Police said the man was walking on the east shoulder of 50th Street just south of 41st Avenue SW when he was struck by a vehicle heading north. Police were notified of the incident at about 9:10 p.m.

EMS crews took the man to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s not known at this time whether charges will be laid.

The EPS major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam video, to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.