Money

Sobeys parent Empire sees profit climb 8.5% from year earlier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Higher grocery bill? Here’s why some prices in Canada may be rising — again'
Higher grocery bill? Here’s why some prices in Canada may be rising — again
In just the past few years, Canadians heading to the grocery store have not always been a pleasant experience with ongoing food inflation leaving many walking away with an expensive bill. Sean Previl reports on what Canadians should know about the end of that freeze, where you might see some more food price increases and how you can go about keeping yourself from breaking the bank. – Feb 5, 2024
The parent company of the Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo grocery chains says net earnings in its latest quarter were up 8.5 per cent to $134.2 million.

Empire Company Ltd. says that compares with net earnings of $125.7 million a year earlier.

Its third quarter earnings amounted to 54 cents per diluted share compared with 49 cents per diluted share a year prior.

Click to play video: 'Support grows nationwide for striking Halifax workers at Sobeys-owned store'
Support grows nationwide for striking Halifax workers at Sobeys-owned store
Its adjusted net earnings for the period ended Feb. 3 totalled $153.1 million compared with $164.8 million a year before.

Sales reached about $7.49 billion compared with roughly $7.48 billion a year ago.

They were driven by growth in Empire’s discount and full-service businesses but offset by lower fuel sales largely triggered the sale of all of its retail fuel sites in Western Canada in the first quarter of its fiscal 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

