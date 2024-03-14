College Royal celebrates 100 years at University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

An agricultural event in Guelph is celebrating its centennial.

This is the 100th edition of College Royal at the University of Guelph that kicked off last Wednesday and runs until this Sunday.

It began in 1925 as a livestock show and has evolved into something more.

“Our roots run really deep in agriculture,” said Lexi Johnston, president of College Royal.

“It has diversified ever since. This campus-wide event really showcases all the colleges and all the students on campus.”

The first 10 days of the event is for students, alumni, and faculty. There is a kick-off pub, hockey tournament, euchre tournament, clipping competition, College Royal Ball, and other student-run events.

The last two days is an open house where the public is invited to come to the campus and take part in the celebration.

This Saturday and Sunday, people can experience Old Macdonald’s new farm, the livestock show, dog and cat shows, square dance competition, pancake flip competition, flower arranging and more. Another event highlight is the club display featuring 68 clubs that are on campus.

“Usually we see over 20,000 people on campus,” Johnston said. “And we really get to showcase what the students have been working on all year, and showcase the student experience.”

To mark the 100th anniversary, the College Royal team will unveil a new painted mural in the University Centre. Artist Shelby Bohn, a post-doctoral researcher who graduated with a PhD from the College of Biological Science, will start the painting during the open house weekend, revealing the design on an easel during the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A history book will also be available detailing how College Royal started and its ongoing legacy.

More information on College Royal can be found by going to their website.