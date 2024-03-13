Menu

Economy

Manitoba plans hike to minimum wage, while labour, anti-poverty groups want more

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents on Oct. 1. View image in full screen
Manitoba's minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents on Oct. 1. SDV
Manitoba’s minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents on Oct. 1.

Premier Wab Kinew says the increase to $15.80 an hour is in line with the rate of inflation as set under provincial law.

But some labour and anti-poverty groups want the NDP government to do more.

The Manitoba Federation of Labour says the wage needs to rise much more to bring people out of poverty.

Provincial law allows for the minimum wage to be raised faster than inflation, under changes enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.

The Tories raised the minimum wage twice last year, by a combined $1.80 an hour.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

