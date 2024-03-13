Menu

Canada

Quebec coroner hears from police involved in failed arrest that led to officer’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2024 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau'
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
RELATED - Thousands of police officers from across North America descended on Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday to pay tribute to Sureté du Québec Sargeant Maureen Breau. The 42 year-old was killed in the line of duty last month. The mother of two was remembered as loyal friend, wife and a police officer full of potential. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 13, 2023
A Quebec coroner’s inquiry into the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the man who killed her is hearing Wednesday from police officers who took part in the fatal operation.

William Berrouard, a Quebec provincial police patrol officer, testified he was taken by surprise when Isaac Brouillard Lessard attacked him with a knife as he tried to arrest him for uttering threats and breaching probation.

On March 27, 2023, Brouillard Lessard seriously injured Berrouard and stabbed Sgt. Maureen Breau to death before being shot dead by police in his apartment building.

Berrouard told the inquiry he thought he was going to die from the knife wounds to his head, as he took refuge behind a mattress in the hallway and his colleagues opened fire on Brouillard Lessard.

The officer testified he and three colleagues had visited the apartment three days earlier after Brouillard Lessard’s parents reported that their son was in psychosis and his mental health was deteriorating.

Story continues below advertisement

He said on that day they found Brouillard Lessard was cooperative and did not pose an imminent threat, meaning there was no reason to detain him.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

