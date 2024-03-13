Manitoba RCMP arrest 2 in connection with beating, stabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old from Cormorant, Man., is in a Winnipeg hospital recovering after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed Tuesday night, RCMP say.

Officers from The Pas detachment were called to a home in the community around 10:45 p.m., where they found the injured man. The suspects had already fled the scene.

After an investigation, police quickly tracked down a pair of suspects, 19 and 23 years old, at a nearby home, and charged them with aggravated assault.