Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 2 in connection with beating, stabbing incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 2:46 pm
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A 42-year-old from Cormorant, Man., is in a Winnipeg hospital recovering after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed Tuesday night, RCMP say.

Officers from The Pas detachment were called to a home in the community around 10:45 p.m., where they found the injured man. The suspects had already fled the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
After an investigation, police quickly tracked down a pair of suspects, 19 and 23 years old, at a nearby home, and charged them with aggravated assault.

