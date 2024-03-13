Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Millennium Library, more than just a library, might close Sundays

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 1:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Potential budget cuts to Millennium Library hours'
Potential budget cuts to Millennium Library hours
With about $3.4 million in funding help from the Manitoba government, the City of Winnipeg’s preliminary budget is set to provide over $7 million to city libraries. Here's where it will go.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Winnipeg says the Millennium library may be shuttered on Sundays.

“We’re looking at the four-year multi-year budget, and we had to make some hard decisions,” said Markus Chambers, city councillor for St. Norbert – Seine River.

He said there are some concerns, though, considering the resources available there.

“We have library staff that can help with resumes, filling out forms, or basic computer help. We have community crisis workers who can help with social assistance, help with rent forms, referrals to other organizations, things like that. And we even have safety hosts who have a variety of training in de-escalation and harm reduction principles,” said Beck Morrell, community connections librarian at the Millennium.

Morrell added that rental listings are also updated there at least weekly, and information on affordable housing, shelters and free food programming is available at the library.

Story continues below advertisement

Chambers said it’s also a warming place.

“How can we replace this in terms of that seventh day of the week where people still need those resources?”

There has already been a public outcry over the potential closures over social media, and an art-laden gathering over the weekend with those in favour of keeping it open.

The city previously announced over $7 million in funding for expanding library hours, increasing security and the construction of a new library in Winnipeg’s northwest.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It said it would work to increase library hours by 50 per cent on Sundays during the colder months.

Story continues below advertisement

The Millenium is not just a haven for those in need, but also a place for families to go.

Trending Now

Tegan Taylor with the youth services branch at the Millennium said there are sections of the library dedicated to kids 12 and under with colourful interactive play structures, as well as a teen section for grades 7 to 12.

Sophie Firby, administrative co-ordinator of information and virtual services at the Millennium, said the third floor also features an Idea Mill — a space for “making, collaborating and tinkering.”

“It’s the most unusual part of the library because there’s no books here. It’s all technology,” she said.

The Idea Mill features 3D printers, spaces for digital editing, a cricket machine to cut vinyls and make T-shirts, and a recording booth.

“There’s a digital piano there. You can borrow any of the instruments we have and take them in there, and use the recording equipment to record your own music,” Firby said.

Click to play video: 'Security measures proposed at Millennium Library'
Security measures proposed at Millennium Library
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices