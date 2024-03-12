Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

N.B. hopes for a quiet spring with no flooding as province exits warm, dry winter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2024 3:36 pm
New Brunswick experiences unusually mild winter
It’s been a remarkably mild winter in New Brunswick. Several rainstorms caused significant flooding and thin ice is an issue in many parts of southern New Brunswick. Nathalie Sturgeon reports on why winter didn’t feel quite normal.
Officials responsible for monitoring flooding in New Brunswick say they expect a quiet season after a mild winter with less snow than usual in the province.

However, the province’s annual River Watch program, which brings together provincial agencies including the Environment Department to monitor spring water levels, says people should not let their guard down as thaw sets in.

Kyle Leavitt, the director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, told reporters officials are optimistic the flood risk is low because of an early melt and a winter in which the province received about a third of its normal snowfall.

He says there is a risk of flooding from ice jams as the ice breaks up.

Don Fox, director of air and water sciences with the provincial Environment Department, warned people that flooding depends on day-to-day weather, which can change quickly and New Brunswickers living along a waterway should remain vigilant until the snow is completely gone.

Jill Maepea, meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says that except for the province’s extreme south, most of New Brunswick saw below average rain and snow this year, while temperatures were two to three degrees above normal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

