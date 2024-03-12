Saskatoon snow removal begins on Priority 1 streets, motorists asked to drive carefully

Send this page to someone via email

Snow removal in Saskatoon has started on Priority 1 streets following the city’s completion of grading snow on all residential streets and industrial areas.

The city said there are a few problem areas that are being addressed with special equipment.

1:31 Saskatoon snow-clearing timeline shortened as crews plow through

Tall snow piles along priority streets can impact visibility and are being addressed, but the city is asking motorists to continue driving with caution around intersections and crosswalks.

The snow removal process is expected to take two weeks, but is also dependent on weather. The city said work will help with concerns around flooding and the spring street sweeping.

It was noted that residential snow removal will not happen unless there is a safety concern to address.

City crews are also working to address alley access and snow clearing from back lanes. Residents with concerns can reach out to customercare@saskatoon.ca if their back lane is impassable.