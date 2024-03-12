Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon snow removal begins on Priority 1 streets, motorists asked to drive carefully

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
Snow removal in Saskatoon is expected to take two weeks for Priority 1 streets. View image in full screen
Snow removal in Saskatoon is expected to take two weeks for Priority 1 streets. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Snow removal in Saskatoon has started on Priority 1 streets following the city’s completion of grading snow on all residential streets and industrial areas.

The city said there are a few problem areas that are being addressed with special equipment.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon snow-clearing timeline shortened as crews plow through'
Saskatoon snow-clearing timeline shortened as crews plow through

Tall snow piles along priority streets can impact visibility and are being addressed, but the city is asking motorists to continue driving with caution around intersections and crosswalks.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The snow removal process is expected to take two weeks, but is also dependent on weather. The city said work will help with concerns around flooding and the spring street sweeping.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It was noted that residential snow removal will not happen unless there is a safety concern to address.

City crews are also working to address alley access and snow clearing from back lanes. Residents with concerns can reach out to customercare@saskatoon.ca if their back lane is impassable.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices