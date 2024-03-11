Huskies women’s basketball team settles for silver at nationals

Send this page to someone via email

Almost sending the game into overtime, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team settled for silver at nationals in Edmonton over the weekend.

With just one loss this season, the team played for the third ‘Bronze Baby’ in program history against the second-ranked Carleton Ravens.

Saskatchewan started the game off strong offensively, Gage Grassick getting the feed from Andrea Dodig and putting up the three-pointer.

Dodig continued, making a baseline spin move to lay it in for the 11-8 Huskies lead.

The Ravens came on strong near the end of the first quarter, leading 19-14 at the break.

Carleton continued building its lead in the second quarter, Tatiana Burke nailing the jumper from three-point land to make it an eight-point game.

Grassick came back with an inside-outside to draw the three-point play.

The Huskies were trailing by two after 20 minutes, but in the third quarter, Grassick came alive with a number of key baskets, which brought the team up to 28 points.

USask headed to the fourth quarter up by four.

The Ravens tightened things up, pulling ahead with a minute and 30 seconds left.

The Huskies fell 70-67 in the end, with the Ravens, the defending U Sports champions, taking the gold.