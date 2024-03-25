Winnipeg man was member of Chinese military branch behind cyber attacks on Canada, officials allege

A military veteran who spent 20 years in uniform, Lieutenant Colonel Huajie Xu now lives on a quiet street in Winnipeg. But he did not serve in Canada’s armed forces. Instead, he was a member of China’s People’s Liberation Army, according to records obtained by Global News. Before arriving in Canada in 2021, Xu worked at the military academy of the Chinese cyber warfare department that hacks Canadians and steals their secrets. Chinese state-sponsored cyber attacks have targeted Canadian companies, activists and government agencies. But three years ago, Xu obtained permanent residence in Canada and moved into a newly built suburban home in the Manitoba capital. Questioned by immigration officers when he landed at Vancouver airport, the 43-year-old said he and his wife left China because “the air quality was getting bad.” “Through the internet, we found out that the air quality is better in Canada.” View image in full screen Former PLA member Huajie Xu answers door of a Winnipeg house fitted with CCTV cameras. Global News He denied involvement in, or knowledge of, China’s cyber warfare and espionage programs, and insisted he was only a PLA instructor. But the army school in Henan where he taught is the training centre for the PLA hacking units that target Canada and the United States. Advertisement It is also on the Canadian government’s list of “research organizations and institutions that pose the highest risk to Canada’s national security.” In addition, it has been rated a “very high risk due to its record of training signals intelligence and political warfare officers and carrying out offensive cyber operations.” Xu’s wife worked at the same PLA facility, as a language instructor, he told immigration officials. In their marriage certificate photos, records show they both wore their PLA uniforms.

Members of hostile governments moving to Canada The case is one of a growing number that raise questions about how effectively Ottawa is screening those who have served foreign governments hostile to Canada. The government has named China, Iran and Russia as the top adversaries targeting Canadians through cyber attacks and foreign interference. At the same time, the immigration department has issued visas and permanent residence to foreign nationals who worked for those regimes. Senior members of the Iranian government have been turning up in Canada, prompting immigration officials to launch close to 90 investigations. So far, just two deportation orders have been issued against the Iranian officials, most recently Seyed Salman Samani, the former deputy interior minister. View image in full screen People’s Liberation Army identity card of Lt. Col. Huajie Xu, now living in Winnipeg. Federal Court The government has also struggled to keep out those tied to China’s PLA, which has so many veterans in Canada that in 2018 they formed a non-profit society, although it has since disbanded. Last month, the government tabled documents on another Winnipeg couple with ties to the PLA, who were fired from Canada’s infectious disease laboratory over their extensive ties to Beijing. “It has been very disappointing for me,” said Mehmet Tohti, executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, an advocacy group for China’s Uyghur minority. China has been mounting increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks against activists, who have been targeted with phishing emails, malware and spyware, Tohti said. Knowing that members of the same government targeting them are living in Canada has left activists in fear, he said. “This is a national security issue.”

Cyber attacks against Canada Xu’s case is notable because he spent most of his military career at the PLA Information Engineering University, PLAIEU. “The PLAIEU is China’s only military academy for cyber and electronic warfare and is reputed to be a centre for information warfare research for the Chinese military,” a Canadian federal court judge wrote last month. Until 2016, the school operated under China’s cyber espionage branch, known as the Third Department, or 3/PLA. Following a reorganization, it was absorbed by the Network Systems Department of the Strategic Support Force, which the judge wrote “has also been recognized as engaging in espionage against Canada and contrary to Canada’s interests.” The PLAIEU could not be reached for comment, but the Australian Strategic Policy Institute wrote that the university is known for its research and training on hacking. “PLA experts have described IEU as ‘the sole military academy for the cyber and electronic warfare arms of China’s network-electronic forces,'” it said. Advertisement One professor, Zhang Changhe, allegedly hacked foreign governments, oil companies and a nuclear safety agency, according to the institute. View image in full screen The PLA Information Engineering University in Henan is China’s sole military academy for the cyber warfare. “Yes I was an instructor at the university but I did not do anything beyond teaching,” Xu told the Canada Border Services Agency in an interview. But the CBSA has argued that his role supported the work of 3/PLA, which “is responsible for numerous instances of espionage against Canada.” “By working as a lecturer at that university, Mr. Xu provided material support to the ongoing activities of the Third Department by contributing to the training and recruitment of soldiers that would go on to work in the Third Department,” the CBSA argued. According to Brent Arnold, a cyber security expert and partner at the law firm Gowling WLG, Beijing is the primary state cyber-menace that Canada faces. “China is the most strategic, most coordinated and most resourced,” he said. “They are best positioned to be the real threat.” Sun Kailing, a PLA officer wanted by the FBI for hacking six U.S. companies. FBI The PLA’s Strategic Support Force is responsible for cyber warfare, including cyberattacks and electronic warfare, he said. “Overall, China’s cyber forces are a combination of military units, government agencies, and affiliated groups, all contributing to the country’s cyber warfare and cyber defence capabilities.” The federal government’s 2023-24 National Cyber Threat Assessment said the cyber programs of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea posed “the greatest strategic cyber threats to Canada.” “PLA attach great importance to information-based warfare,” Xu told the CBSA in an interview. “When it comes to information warfare, it has two aspects. One is to protect yourself. The other is to destroy your enemy.”