Olivia and Oliver most popular baby names in Saskatchewan

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls in Saskatchewan for the ninth year in a row and Oliver was the most popular name for baby boys.

The most-picked names of 2023 were released by eHealth Saskatchewan Monday.

Other popular girl names are Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. For boys, favourites include Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore.

Some new names made the Top 20 list, including Muhammad.