Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Olivia and Oliver most popular baby names in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
The most-picked names of 2023 were released by eHealth Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The most-picked names of 2023 were released by eHealth Saskatchewan. AP Photo/Eric Gay,
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls in Saskatchewan for the ninth year in a row and Oliver was the most popular name for baby boys.

The most-picked names of 2023 were released by eHealth Saskatchewan Monday.

Other popular girl names are Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. For boys, favourites include Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Some new names made the Top 20 list, including Muhammad.

Click to play video: 'Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022'
Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices