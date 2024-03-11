Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, March 11

See more sharing options

The University of Saskatchewan, the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and an NSBA award show.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, March 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

USask president highlights success stories on campus

Peter Stoicheff, president of the University of Saskatchewan talked about several developments taking place on campus.

Stoicheff pointed to the U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship and highlighted the women’s basketball team and coach Lisa Thomaidis.

He also spoke about food security and how the university helps in the development of that.

4:30 USask president highlights success stories on campus

SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival tickets go on sale

Tickets for the 2024 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival go on sale Monday and Shannon Josdal went over the lineup.

Josdal spoke about headliners like Johnny Reid and some of the local talent taking the stage.

The festival runs from July 4-13 with programming at Victoria Park starting on July 10.

4:06 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival tickets go on sale

NSBA celebrates business community with award show

The 2024 NSBA Business Builder Awards are being held on March 27 and executive director Keith Moen spoke more about the event.

Moen said a diverse group of businesses are showcased at the award show.

He spoke about the 13 award categories, adding that some awards are given based on a vote at the show.

4:45 NSBA celebrates business community with award show

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, March 11

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, March 11.

