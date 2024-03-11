No measles cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph yet, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Now that we are into March break, public health is advising people to be aware of the measles.

There have been no cases reported to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health so far this year.

Several jurisdictions in Ontario, however, have seen a number of measles cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said people should know the symptoms of measles and protect themselves by getting the measles vaccine. Those symptoms include fever, runny nose and cough.

“If you are vaccinated with 2 doses of measles vaccine or have had a documented case of measles, you are extremely well protected,” Mercer said. “Measles is highly contagious and can be very dangerous to the unvaccinated.”

Mercer said measles can be spread through airborne droplets, and while it is most common in children it can affect anyone who is not immune.