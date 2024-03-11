Menu

Health

No measles cases in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph yet, public health says

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 11, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Measles: the symptoms to watch for, and what vaccinated people need to know'
Measles: the symptoms to watch for, and what vaccinated people need to know
Public health officials are getting more concerned about measles, which is highly infectious, spreading across Canada. Katherine Ward reports on the symptoms to watch for, and what people who are already vaccinated against the virus need to know.
Now that we are into March break, public health is advising people to be aware of the measles.

There have been no cases reported to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health so far this year.

Several jurisdictions in Ontario, however, have seen a number of measles cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said people should know the symptoms of measles and protect themselves by getting the measles vaccine. Those symptoms include fever, runny nose and cough.

“If you are vaccinated with 2 doses of measles vaccine or have had a documented case of measles, you are extremely well protected,” Mercer said. “Measles is highly contagious and can be very dangerous to the unvaccinated.”

Mercer said measles can be spread through airborne droplets, and while it is most common in children it can affect anyone who is not immune.

