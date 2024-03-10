N.B. man dead after ATV crashes into ditch, hits culvert on Highway 480

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man has died after crashing an ATV into a ditch in Acadie Siding early on Sunday morning, police say.

Richibucto RCMP detachment responded at about 7:08 a.m. to a report of an off-road vehicle in a ditch on Highway 480, according to a police press release.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the ATV entered the ditch, hit a culvert, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Members of the Rogersville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were also present at the scene.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with assistance from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.