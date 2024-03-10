Menu

Canada

N.B. man dead after ATV crashes into ditch, hits culvert on Highway 480

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
In a release, police said members of the Richibucto RCMP detachment responded at about 7:08 a.m. to a report of an off-road vehicle in a ditch on Highway 480. Getty Images
A New Brunswick man has died after crashing an ATV into a ditch in Acadie Siding early on Sunday morning, police say.

Richibucto RCMP detachment responded at about 7:08 a.m. to a report of an off-road vehicle in a ditch on Highway 480, according to a police press release.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the ATV entered the ditch, hit a culvert, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.”

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Collette, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Rogersville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were also present at the scene.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, with assistance from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.

