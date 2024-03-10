B.C. expanding specialized cancer care, treatment in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

“(We are) strengthening cancer care in B.C.” Those were the words B.C. Premier David Eby used Sunday morning to announce the provincial government is expanding access to a new form of cancer treatment in Vancouver.

Starting this month, leukemia and lymphoma patients will be able to access chimeric antigen receptor therapy, also known as CAR-T therapy, at Vancouver General Hospital.

“Cancer touches the lives of so many people in B.C.,” said Eby.

“Our goal is to lead the country with better and faster ways to prevent, detect and treat cancers so we can stop this disease in its tracks. That’s why, starting now, we are supporting eligible cancer patients and their families who are facing the most devastating cancer threats by providing CAR-T therapy right here in British Columbia.”

CAR-T therapy will also be provided at BC Children’s Hospital for young patients.

The expansion of services will be funded through the B.C. government’s three-year, $270-million plan for new spending on cancer treatment and care.

BC Cancer Foundation Dr. Kim Chi said this form of immunotherapy will make a difference.

“This is a treatment that trains a patient’s own white cells to recognize and kill cancer cells,” he said. “The funding announced today will further accelerate and improve cancer care in our province, now and for the future.”

More than 30,000 British Columbians were diagnosed with cancer last year, after more than 600,000 screenings.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the need for more specialized cancer treatment and therapies continues to grow as the province’s population ages.

B.C. has hired 80 new cancer doctors in the past 12 months, as well.