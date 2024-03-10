Menu

Fire

Road closed as London, Ont. police investigate Saturday night house fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 10, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Fire crews were called to a residence in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road. View image in full screen
Fire crews were called to a residence in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. London Fire Department/X
London, Ont., police are investigating a house  fire Saturday night that has prompted a road closure on Becher Street.

Fire crews were called to a residence in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road shortly before 11 p.m. The fire was extinguished, but Becher Street remains closed between Horn Street and The Ridgeway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

