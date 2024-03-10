Road closed as London, Ont. police investigate Saturday night house fire

London, Ont., police are investigating a house fire Saturday night that has prompted a road closure on Becher Street.
Fire crews were called to a residence in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road shortly before 11 p.m. The fire was extinguished, but Becher Street remains closed between Horn Street and The Ridgeway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
