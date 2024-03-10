41-year-old man dies after being struck by train in Nova Scotia: police

See more sharing options

A 41-year-old man is dead after being struck by a passenger train Saturday evening near the community of Wellington, N.S.

In a Sunday morning release, police said that the Lower Sackville RCMP and emergency services responded at about 6:23 p.m. to a report that a person was hit by an eastbound passenger train near Highway 2.

“Officers located a 41-year-old male, from Fletchers Lake, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

Police added that an investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the medical examiner service.