Canada

41-year-old man dies after being struck by train in Nova Scotia: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 10, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
Police said that the Lower Sackville RCMP and emergency services responded at about 6:23 p.m. on Saturday to a report that a person was hit by an eastbound passenger train near Highway 2 in Wellington. The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old man is dead after being struck by a passenger train Saturday evening near the community of Wellington, N.S.

In a Sunday morning release, police said that the Lower Sackville RCMP and emergency services responded at about 6:23 p.m. to a report that a person was hit by an eastbound passenger train near Highway 2.

“Officers located a 41-year-old male, from Fletchers Lake, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

Police added that an investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the medical examiner service.

