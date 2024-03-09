Small B.C. community in running for Kraft Hockeyville 2024

The small B.C. community of Enderby is in the running for a major prize.
On Saturday, Kraft Hockeyville announced the four finalists in this year’s competition.
The winner will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and the right to host an NHL game in or near the community.
Located in the North Okanagan, Enderby has a population of 3,000 and just one hockey rink: Enderby Arena, which is currently closed.
The other three communities from across the nation are Cochrane, Alta. (34,000); Wolseley, Sask. (864); and Elliot Lake, Ont. (10,000).
Notably, Kraft Hockeyville nominations opened on Jan. 1.
Three days after that, Enderby announced that it had to shut down its rink for the rest of the season due to a failing refrigeration system.
The city hopes it will return to regular operations in September.
Kraft Hockeyville’s nomination process ran from Jan. to Feb. 18, with judging occurring from Feb. 19 to March 9.
Public voting will run from March 29, at 6 a.m. PT, to March 30 at 2 p.m. PT.
The winner will then be announced on March 30.
More information about Kraft Hockeyville is available online.
