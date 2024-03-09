Fruit packing plant near Kelowna seeks application to discharge wastewater into ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A fruit-packing plant in the Central Okanagan that’s been fined in the past for violating waste discharge regulations is apparently applying for a permit to legally dump wastewater into a nearby ditch.

Sandher Fruit Packers is located on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, in the Scotty Creek neighbourhood.

Recently, area residents have posted multiple times on social media about the plant, and that it’s improperly discharging wastewater into the ditch along Old Vernon Road.

2:19 Ellison residents upset over sewage smell

That resulted in a visit from B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, which told Global News that “protection inspectors have recently visited the site and found effluent from the company’s fruit washing and packing operation had been discharged into the environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry said they’d be looking into the matter.

Fast forward to Feb. 29, and a public environmental protection notice appeared in that day’s edition of the Kelowna Capital News.

The notice says “We, Sander Fruit Packers at 3231 Old Vernon Road, intend to submit an application to the director to authorize the discharge of effluent from our fruit packing facility, predominantly packing apples and cherries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It continues, saying “the source of discharge is water that was used to wash the fruit.”

2:52 Okanagan cherry growers predicting drastic reduction in 2024 crop

The plant wants to discharge a maximum of 203 cubic metres weekly into the ditch, via its storm system, with discharge occurring year-round.

The ad says cherry production runs from May to September, and apple production runs from September to mid-to-late December.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after late December, “the controlled atmospheric rooms are opened to store the apples and continue the process until early June.”

View image in full screen The environmental protection notice that was printed in the Feb. 29 edition of the Kelowna Capital News.

Information about posting public notices is available online.

So, how much volume is 203 cubic metres?

Most people can relate to how much a typical wheelbarrow holds, which is around 2.5 cubic feet.

Converting it to imperial measurements, 203 cubic metres is 7,168 cubic feet, which would require 2,867 wheelbarrows.

2:33 Calls for better water management for crop sustainability

Video taken earlier this year shows water bubbling out of a manhole cover on the plant’s property, with that water then foaming up en route to the ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

In early February, neighbourhood resident Jeff Bligh told Global News that the wastewater has a noticeable smell.

“I don’t know exactly what it is, but it’s not a great smell, let’s put it that way.”

Global News has reached out to Sandher Fruit Packers for comment.

We have also reached out to the Ministry of Environment, which said it would get back early next week.

— With files from Jayden Wasney.