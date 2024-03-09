Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fruit packing plant near Kelowna seeks application to discharge wastewater into ditch

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 5:14 pm
2 min read
The outside of a fruit packing plant. View image in full screen
Sandher Fruit Packers near Kelowna, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fruit-packing plant in the Central Okanagan that’s been fined in the past for violating waste discharge regulations is apparently applying for a permit to legally dump wastewater into a nearby ditch.

Sandher Fruit Packers is located on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, in the Scotty Creek neighbourhood.

Recently, area residents have posted multiple times on social media about the plant, and that it’s improperly discharging wastewater into the ditch along Old Vernon Road.

Click to play video: 'Ellison residents upset over sewage smell'
Ellison residents upset over sewage smell

That resulted in a visit from B.C.’s Ministry of Environment, which told Global News that “protection inspectors have recently visited the site and found effluent from the company’s fruit washing and packing operation had been discharged into the environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry said they’d be looking into the matter.

Fast forward to Feb. 29, and a public environmental protection notice appeared in that day’s edition of the Kelowna Capital News.

The notice says “We, Sander Fruit Packers at 3231 Old Vernon Road, intend to submit an application to the director to authorize the discharge of effluent from our fruit packing facility, predominantly packing apples and cherries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It continues, saying “the source of discharge is water that was used to wash the fruit.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan cherry growers predicting drastic reduction in 2024 crop'
Okanagan cherry growers predicting drastic reduction in 2024 crop

The plant wants to discharge a maximum of 203 cubic metres weekly into the ditch, via its storm system, with discharge occurring year-round.

The ad says cherry production runs from May to September, and apple production runs from September to mid-to-late December.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after late December, “the controlled atmospheric rooms are opened to store the apples and continue the process until early June.”

The environmental protection notice that was printed in the Feb. 29 edition of the Kelowna Capital News. View image in full screen
The environmental protection notice that was printed in the Feb. 29 edition of the Kelowna Capital News.
Trending Now

Information about posting public notices is available online.

So, how much volume is 203 cubic metres?

Most people can relate to how much a typical wheelbarrow holds, which is around 2.5 cubic feet.

Converting it to imperial measurements, 203 cubic metres is 7,168 cubic feet, which would require 2,867 wheelbarrows.

Click to play video: 'Calls for better water management for crop sustainability'
Calls for better water management for crop sustainability

Video taken earlier this year shows water bubbling out of a manhole cover on the plant’s property, with that water then foaming up en route to the ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

In early February, neighbourhood resident Jeff Bligh told Global News that the wastewater has a noticeable smell.

“I don’t know exactly what it is, but it’s not a great smell, let’s put it that way.”

Global News has reached out to Sandher Fruit Packers for comment.

We have also reached out to the Ministry of Environment, which said it would get back early next week.

With files from Jayden Wasney.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices