Canada’s Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich game after taking boot to the face

Canadian star Alphonso Davies’ first start since a knee injury lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against Mainz.

Davies was clipped in the face by Swiss defender Silvan Widmer’s boot as they came together in a challenge for a high ball near midfield. There was no foul on the play as Widmer’s boot came up as he lost balance after going for the ball.

After receiving treatment on the field, Davies headed straight for the locker-room. He was replaced by Raphael Guerreiro.

The 23-year-old left back from Edmonton strained a knee ligament strain during Bayern’s 3-1 home win against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Feb. 3. He had made two appearances off the bench since prior to Saturday,

There was no immediate word on the extent of the latest injury but it’s not the first time the Canadian has taken a boot to the head. In October 2022, he suffered a “cranial bruise” in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

He returned to action a week later.

Davies has won 44 caps for Canada, which takes on Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 in Frisco, Texas., in a Copa America qualifying playoff.