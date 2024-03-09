Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern Munich game after taking boot to the face

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2024 12:24 pm
1 min read
Canadian star Alphonso Davies View image in full screen
Canadian star Alphonso Davies' first start fter an injury layoff lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game against Mainz. Davies practices during a training session in Munich, Germany, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matthias Schrader. SG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian star Alphonso Davies’ first start since a knee injury lasted just 14 minutes Saturday when he took a boot to the face in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga game against Mainz.

Davies was clipped in the face by Swiss defender Silvan Widmer’s boot as they came together in a challenge for a high ball near midfield. There was no foul on the play as Widmer’s boot came up as he lost balance after going for the ball.

After receiving treatment on the field, Davies headed straight for the locker-room. He was replaced by Raphael Guerreiro.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 23-year-old left back from Edmonton strained a knee ligament strain during Bayern’s 3-1 home win against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Feb. 3. He had made two appearances off the bench since prior to Saturday,

There was no immediate word on the extent of the latest injury but it’s not the first time the Canadian has taken a boot to the head. In October 2022, he suffered a “cranial bruise” in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Story continues below advertisement

He returned to action a week later.

Trending Now

Davies has won 44 caps for Canada, which takes on Trinidad and Tobago on March 23 in Frisco, Texas., in a Copa America qualifying playoff.

Click to play video: 'Alphonso Davies plays in Edmonton charity soccer match'
Alphonso Davies plays in Edmonton charity soccer match
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices