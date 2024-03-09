Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands of Nova Scotia residents lose power after transmission line issue

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
Power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov. 29, 2018. Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia residents suddenly found themselves in the dark on Saturday morning due to a Nova Scotia Power service interruption. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Nov. 29, 2018. Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia residents suddenly found themselves in the dark on Saturday morning due to a Nova Scotia Power service interruption. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia residents suddenly found themselves in the dark Saturday morning as Nova Scotia Power reported an interruption forced them to shut off electricity for customers from Halifax to Cape Breton.

In a social media post, Nova Scotia Power, a privately owned electrical utility that supplies power throughout the province, said an interruption in a transmission line going to New Brunswick resulted in crews shutting off power in various parts of the province.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore power, and apologize for the inconvenience,” the post read.

Nova Scotia Power said that about 47,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outages.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 12:17 p.m. Saturday, Nova Scotia Power’s outage map showed 23 outages throughout the province were impacting 14,334 customers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to the map, the most customers affected were in Cape Breton — about 5,427 near North Sydney and 5,425 in the Glace Bay area.

Trending Now

The service said power was expected to be restored around the Glace Bay and Port Morien area by 2:30 p.m., while it’s expected to return in the North Sydney area by 2 p.m.

About 1,200 customers were still affected in the Halifax area as of publication time, while 2,235 were without electricity in Antigonish.

Click to play video: 'Report calls for major changes to operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid'
Report calls for major changes to operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices