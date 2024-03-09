Thousands of Nova Scotia residents lose power after transmission line issue

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia residents suddenly found themselves in the dark Saturday morning as Nova Scotia Power reported an interruption forced them to shut off electricity for customers from Halifax to Cape Breton.

In a social media post, Nova Scotia Power, a privately owned electrical utility that supplies power throughout the province, said an interruption in a transmission line going to New Brunswick resulted in crews shutting off power in various parts of the province.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore power, and apologize for the inconvenience,” the post read.

Nova Scotia Power said that about 47,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outages.

As of 12:17 p.m. Saturday, Nova Scotia Power’s outage map showed 23 outages throughout the province were impacting 14,334 customers.

According to the map, the most customers affected were in Cape Breton — about 5,427 near North Sydney and 5,425 in the Glace Bay area.

The service said power was expected to be restored around the Glace Bay and Port Morien area by 2:30 p.m., while it’s expected to return in the North Sydney area by 2 p.m.

About 1,200 customers were still affected in the Halifax area as of publication time, while 2,235 were without electricity in Antigonish.