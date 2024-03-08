Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water safety advisory issued along the Grand River watershed

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 8:11 pm
1 min read
A view of the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A view of the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the mixed bag of weather to kick off March break, authorities with the Grand River Conservation Authority are issuing a water safety advisory.

They say areas in the watershed can expect to receive widespread rain and potentially mixed precipitation or snow as the system tapers off on Sunday.

Much of the rain is expected to fall on Saturday with up to 35 mm of precipitation across the watershed by Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials say no significant flooding is expected but they do note that higher flows in local waterways lead to an increased risk in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

They are advising the public to exercise extreme caution and parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from all waterways.

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices