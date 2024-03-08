Water safety advisory issued along the Grand River watershed

Send this page to someone via email

With the mixed bag of weather to kick off March break, authorities with the Grand River Conservation Authority are issuing a water safety advisory.

They say areas in the watershed can expect to receive widespread rain and potentially mixed precipitation or snow as the system tapers off on Sunday.

Much of the rain is expected to fall on Saturday with up to 35 mm of precipitation across the watershed by Sunday.

Officials say no significant flooding is expected but they do note that higher flows in local waterways lead to an increased risk in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

They are advising the public to exercise extreme caution and parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from all waterways.