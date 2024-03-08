Rebellion Brewing celebrates International Women’s Day with SOFIA House

Send this page to someone via email

“When I started brewing, I felt like I didn’t see anyone like me.”

Vanessa Owen is the brewing master at Rebellion Brewing in Regina. For the last eight years, she has made it her mission to better educate and include women in learning about brewing.

Not only is March 8 International Women’s Day, but it also marks international women’s collaboration brew day – a chance for the brewing community to celebrate women in brewing and their contributions to the brewing industry.

Every year, Owen and Rebellion Brewing collaborates with different organizations to help raise awareness and knowledge on what women are doing in the industry.

Part of the process involves creating a new brew and inviting people to help make it.

This year the team is selling cans of Astro Comet, with all proceeds going to the SOFIA House Regina.

“We started this brew because we wanted to make sure that we reminded everyone ‘Hey it’s great to be inclusive, there are women in the brewing industry.,’” Owen said. “We wanted more people to feel comfortable coming and learning how to brew beer and just share our thoughts, ideas and information about beer.

“I feel like there are a lot of places that need support, but SOFIA House needed a lot of help this year,” Owen said.

Over eight years, over $50,000 has been raised for different organizations focusing on helping women and children.

Christa Baron is the executive director at SOFIA House, a second stage shelter for women and their families fleeing violent situations.

She said any money raised will help with operating the shelter.

“Today is such a great day to uplift and empower women,” Baron said. “It really just felt like such a great connection.’

On Friday morning she was able to help brew the new Astro Comet, which she describes as a “light, fresh taste.”

“A little hint of citrus and there’s a little watermelon, maybe some grapefruit,” she said after taking a sip.

Owen hopes more women continue to be involved with brewing, but said she understands why there has been hesitancy for many to get involved.

“I feel like a lot of spaces don’t feel safe for women, especially when they have alcohol around and I think that’s really been a deterrent for allowing women to feel comfortable,” she explained.

“I’m really working hard to create a space for more women to make it in the brewing industry in Saskatchewan. I think there’s been a lot of steps over the last few years for us to come together with women all over the world. I think there’s still not many of us, but we’re working towards changing that.”