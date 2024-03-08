SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lukes’ two-run triple leads Blue Jays over Yankees

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Nathan Lukes had a two-run triple and Chris Bassitt had a strong start as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in spring training action Friday.

The Blue Jays got two of their three hits in a decisive sixth inning.

Bo Bichette doubled with one on to set up Lukes, who followed with a triple to score Alan Roden and Josh Kasevich, who had replaced Bichette as a pinch-runner.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

Bassitt stuck out four over 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four of New York’s five hits, including an RBI double by DJ LeMahieu in the third.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Yimi Garcia struck out two in a scoreless sixth to pick up the win for Toronto (5-8). Mason Fluharty struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman struck out two over four no-hit innings for the Yankees (5-8).

Trending Now

Yerry De Los Santos was tagged with the loss.

Toronto next faces Philadelphia on Saturday in Clearwater, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices