Nova Scotia opposition critical of premier’s upcoming trip during legislature sitting

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is drawing opposition criticism after confirming he will be away from the legislature the week of March 18 to attend a hydrogen energy conference in Germany.

Houston says federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson asked him to be part of a “Team Canada approach” in attending the conference in Hamburg along with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey.

The Nova Scotia legislature opened its spring sitting on Feb. 27 and won’t be sitting next week during the annual March break for public schools, returning the week the premier will be away.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Houston could easily send other government officials on the trip and is taking part to avoid the daily scrutiny of questions in the legislature.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender accuses the premier of timing the trip to avoid debate in the legislature over the government’s budget, which was tabled Feb. 29.

But Houston says he believes it’s important to attend the conference because the opportunities for Nova Scotia in green hydrogen energy are “extremely significant.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.