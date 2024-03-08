S&P/TSX composite creeps lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index crept lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and telecom stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.60 points at 21,779.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.59 points at 38,884.94. The S&P 500 index was down 9.48 points at 5,147.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.40 points at 16,231.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.25 cents US compared with 74.22 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down 52 cents at US$78.41 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$2,181.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.89 a pound.