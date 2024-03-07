Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Half a billion dollars to be spent on Montreal road repairs this year, officials say

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 6:20 pm
2 min read
St-Jacques Street in Montreal. View image in full screen
St-Jacques Street in Montreal. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal city officials tell Global News they plan to spend $500 million on road repairs this year. That amount is in addition to the $700 million budgeted to replace and rebuild Montreal’s water and sewage infrastructure network.

Maja Vodanovic, who sits on Montreal’s executive committee, says the city is trying to get as much work done this year as possible but it will take years to complete.

She says the extreme weather conditions has wreaked havoc on the city’s road infrastructure.

“This winter is one of the worst years for potholes because the extremes in temperature were huge and we received a tremendous amount of water,” she told Global News.

A civil engineer at Concordia University says Montreal’s drainage system is inadequate and is largely to blame for the deteriorating conditions. The heavy rainfall, which leads to water accumulation combined with freezing temperatures in the winter, puts the city’s road infrastructure into a fragile state.

Story continues below advertisement

“The water accumulation in the ground needs to be drained,” Adel Hanna, a Concordia University civil engineer, told Global News.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hanna says the quality of asphalt used to pave and rebuild roads needs to be improved as well.

“The two of them together contributed to the deterioration of our roads in Montreal,” he said.

Hundreds of public work projects are scheduled on Montreal roads this year.

Vodanovic says she realizes many streets still won’t be repaired but the city can’t do all the work at once — otherwise there would be too many closed roads.

Trending Now

And the city can’t afford to make all the repairs  in one shot.

“We would like to see everything fixed but we don’t have the budget. We don’t have the means. We do what we can,” she said.

Drivers will have to pack a lot of patience as Montreal ramps up its road repair blitz this spring and summer.

Click to play video: 'Pothole repairs get underway in Montreal'
Pothole repairs get underway in Montreal
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices