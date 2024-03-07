Menu

Health

Quebec reports 12 cases of measles after new infections confirmed in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Concern is growing over the influx of measles cases in Quebec with ten reported transmissions so far. On the defensive, Quebec Public health officials say a new vaccination campaign is being deployed in schools. Epidemiologist Dr. Chistopher Labos sits down with host Brayden Jagger Haines to discuss the fast spreading infectious disease.
Quebec health officials are reporting two more measles cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the province to 12.

The new cases are both in Montreal, adding to the seven that were previously reported in the public health jurisdiction that encompasses the city and its on-island suburbs.

Quebec’s Health Department says two cases have been reported in Laval, Que., located north of Montreal, and one case is in the central Mauricie region.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Montreal’s public health agency says that seven cases in its jurisdiction, including the two new infections, are due to community transmission and two are linked to international travel.

The agency says it’s stepping up efforts to identify people with whom infected individuals have had contact.

Officials on Monday said the number of cases in the province was a cause for concern, noting that measles vaccination rates were as low as 30 per cent in some Montreal schools.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

