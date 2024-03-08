‘Rectify the disaster’: Doctors renew crisis warning at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Two doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital are renewing their calls for immediate, concrete action to address the city’s health-care crisis, saying the new $2.88-billion hospital planned for Cloverdale won’t meet the region’s current needs – let alone when it’s completed in 2030.

Dr. Randeep Gill, an ER physician who held a rally outside Surrey City Hall in September, said that six months later, he isn’t seeing enough urgency from decision-makers to address the strain on the hospital as the city continues to grapple with rapid growth.

“I don’t think that the politicians and decision-makers locally and provincially have been held accountable or are put to the task of fixing this issue,” Gill said.

“We rely on the politicians and the decision-makers to make the appropriate decisions and unfortunately, over time, we’re not seeing that because the population is growing at a vast capacity, but yet we’re not seeing the resources that are following that.”

Data from the Surrey Hospitals Foundation shows Surrey is the only major city in Canada whose health-care system is unable to treat the three leading causes of sudden death: heart attack, stroke and trauma.

“The number of patients that we see is close to 180,000 patients a year and from there, there’s a percentage that are critically ill,” Gill said.

“None of those patients can be treated here, so all those patients need to go and be transferred for a higher level of care.”

On average, that results in nearly 1,400 transfers a year, with most patients taken by ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. The top three reasons for transfer were for heart, stroke and pediatric specialty care – not surprising, considering the foundation says the city has B.C.’s highest burden of disease in the adult and pediatric populations.

“There just seems to be an acceptance of poor care south of the Fraser. It seems to be okay that those patients need to be transferred. And that’s where the frustration lies, not only amongst myself but also all the other care providers within the hospital,” Gill said.

His concerns are shared by the Surrey Board of Trade. The organization estimates that with 1,200 to 1,400 people moving to the city each month, Surrey is on track to surpass Vancouver’s population by 2029.

In a May 2023 report, the Surrey Hospitals Foundation says Surrey Memorial is not adequately funded for the tertiary services that it’s mandated to provide for Surrey and non-refusal sites south of the Fraser River, including Peach Arch, Langley Memorial, and Delta hospitals.

The report goes on to state that Vancouver, with a population of 662,000, has direct access to more than 3,000 acute care beds, compared to Surrey with a population of 604,000 serviced by one hospital with 634 beds. At one bed per thousand residents, that puts Surrey well below the national average of 2.5 beds per thousand residents. The city’s capacity will jump to 802 beds once the new hospital and cancer care centre open in 2030.

The disparity in health-care delivery between Surrey and Vancouver is further amplified when comparing the dollars spent per patient by Vancouver Coastal Health vs. the Fraser Health Authority. The Surrey Board of Trade’s review of the 2020/2021 audited statements of funding show that the Fraser Health Authority received $2,229 per person, while Vancouver Coastal Health received $3,033 per person.