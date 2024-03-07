Menu

Canada

Veteran CFL linebacker Larry Dean retires to join Roughriders’ front office

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 11:03 am
1 min read
Larry Dean is transitioning from the football field to the front office.The veteran linebacker retired Thursday after seven CFL seasons. But Dean will be remaining with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the club’s player-personnel coordinator.Dean, 35, is currently participating in the CFL mentorship program. The joint venture between the league and CFL Players’ Association is in its third season and provides education about pro football off the field.Six-foot, 226-pound Dean played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton and Roughriders during his CFLtenure. Before coming to Canada, Dean spent time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.A two-time CFL all-star, Dean appeared in 108 regular-season games, registering 570 tackles, 15 special-teams tackles, 11 sacks, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles.In 2018, he was the East Division’s top defensive player.Dean played collegiately at Valdosta State, helping the Blazers win an NCAA Division II title in ’07 as a freshman.

