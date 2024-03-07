Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Tourmaline Oil Corp. earns $700M in 4th quarter, revenues lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
The Tourmaline Oil Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Tourmaline Oil Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tourmaline Oil Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tourmaline Oil Corp. says it earned $700.2 million in the last quarter of 2023, up from a loss of $30.4 million a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company says revenues were $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.00, up from a loss of nine cents per share a year earlier.

Tourmaline says its average production in the fourth quarter was 556,957 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up nine per cent from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Due to continuing weak natural gas prices, the company says it has decided to reduce its forecast 2024 capital expenditures to $2.13 billion, down from $2.35 billion.

It says the budget reductions include a reduction in its rig count and a deferral of select exploration drilling and facility projects.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New report forecasts oil prices lower than Alberta government prediction'
New report forecasts oil prices lower than Alberta government prediction
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices