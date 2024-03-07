Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Blowing snow, poor visibility lead to multiple highway closures in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 7:46 am
1 min read
Highway 15 Manitoba snowstorm View image in full screen
Snowy conditions are seen on Highway 15 in this file photo. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Blowing snow and poor visibility has led to a number of highway closures across Manitoba, the province says.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than a dozen stretches of highway had been closed to traffic due to inclement weather.

In Winnipeg, crews began plowing and salting roads and sidewalks overnight, but outside the Perimeter Highway, it’s a different story. According to the province, the following highways are closed:

  • Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Highway 13 (westbound lanes)
  • Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border
  • Highway 5 from Ochre River to McCreary
  • Highway 5 from Dauphin to the Saskatchewan border
  • Highway 5 from Highway 2 to Highway 1
  • Highway 10 from Cowan to Dauphin
  • Highway 10 from Moon Lake to Minnedosa
  • Highway 15 from the Perimeter to Nourse
  • Highway 16 from Minnedosa to Highway 83
  • Highway 20 from Ochre River to Fork River
  • Highway 21 from Shoal Lake to St. Lazare
  • Highway 45 from Highway 10 to Russell
  • Highway 83 from Miniota to San Clara
  • Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Drivers are urged to use caution throughout the province and to check road conditions via 511 before heading out on the highway.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Snow slams Winnipeg'
Snow slams Winnipeg

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices