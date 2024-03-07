Blowing snow, poor visibility lead to multiple highway closures in Manitoba

Blowing snow and poor visibility has led to a number of highway closures across Manitoba, the province says.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than a dozen stretches of highway had been closed to traffic due to inclement weather.
In Winnipeg, crews began plowing and salting roads and sidewalks overnight, but outside the Perimeter Highway, it’s a different story. According to the province, the following highways are closed:
- Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Highway 13 (westbound lanes)
- Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border
- Highway 5 from Ochre River to McCreary
- Highway 5 from Dauphin to the Saskatchewan border
- Highway 5 from Highway 2 to Highway 1
- Highway 10 from Cowan to Dauphin
- Highway 10 from Moon Lake to Minnedosa
- Highway 15 from the Perimeter to Nourse
- Highway 16 from Minnedosa to Highway 83
- Highway 20 from Ochre River to Fork River
- Highway 21 from Shoal Lake to St. Lazare
- Highway 45 from Highway 10 to Russell
- Highway 83 from Miniota to San Clara
- Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton
Drivers are urged to use caution throughout the province and to check road conditions via 511 before heading out on the highway.
