Blowing snow, poor visibility lead to multiple highway closures in Manitoba

Blowing snow and poor visibility has led to a number of highway closures across Manitoba, the province says.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than a dozen stretches of highway had been closed to traffic due to inclement weather.

In Winnipeg, crews began plowing and salting roads and sidewalks overnight, but outside the Perimeter Highway, it’s a different story. According to the province, the following highways are closed:

Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Highway 13 (westbound lanes)

Highway 1 from Brandon to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 5 from Ochre River to McCreary

Highway 5 from Dauphin to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 5 from Highway 2 to Highway 1

Highway 10 from Cowan to Dauphin

Highway 10 from Moon Lake to Minnedosa

Highway 15 from the Perimeter to Nourse

Highway 16 from Minnedosa to Highway 83

Highway 20 from Ochre River to Fork River

Highway 21 from Shoal Lake to St. Lazare

Highway 45 from Highway 10 to Russell

Highway 83 from Miniota to San Clara

Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton

Drivers are urged to use caution throughout the province and to check road conditions via 511 before heading out on the highway.

