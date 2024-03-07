Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

It’s OK to cry when your pet dies: U of G expert

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 12:01 pm
2 min read
A vet social worker from U of G said it's normal for people to express grief over the loss of their pets.
A vet social worker from U of G said it's normal for people to express grief over the loss of their pets. University of Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Many people are at a loss when their pet dies, so one veterinary social worker in Guelph believes it is OK for people to express their grief over the loss of their pet.

Sarah Bernardi works at the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph. The college offers counselling services to pet owners who are experiencing the loss of a dog, cat, or other domestic animals.

“It’s one of the only relationships that we characterize as unconditional and unspoken,” Bernardi explained. “We find that pet loss often leads to intense grief. And that grief is not always fully understood by everybody.”

Dogs and cats have been around for centuries and the average lifespan is about one-fifth of their human counterparts. When a pet dies, the shock and grief is usually the result of something unexpected like a vehicle collision or violent attack. But Bernardi said something planned like euthanasia can be just as traumatic.

Story continues below advertisement

“More and more we are seeing how pets are being recognized as part of family systems,” Bernardi said. “It makes a lot of sense that more and more people are speaking out their experiences about their pet’s illness as well as their death.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Social media has also changed the way people express their sadness when their pet dies.

Most recently, comedian and commentator Jon Stewart talked about the death of his dog Dipper during a recent episode of The Daily Show. He posted on X thanking his followers for the well-wishes.

Trending Now

Bernardi believes celebrities like Stewart has motivated other pet owners to do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you look at the comment section under the YouTube clip of the video honouring, you see that people are sharing their losses and their experiences and comforting one another,” she said.

 

Bernardi said her role as a vet social worker is to help people cope with the loss of their pets. She said this emotional support can sometimes fall out of a vet’s scope of work.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices