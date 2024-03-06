Man taken to hospital after workplace injury at Port of Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has launched an investigation after a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off a ladder at the Port of Halifax on Tuesday.

In a release, Halifax police said officers responded at about 1:40 p.m. to the scene of the incident on Marginal Road.

In an emailed statement to Global News on Wednesday, the Port of Halifax confirmed the incident occurred at its facility.

Man injured in workplace incident Police responded to a workplace incident that occurred in Halifax yesterday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a workplace injury on Marginal Road. A 61-year-old man fell off a ladder and was transported to hospital for treatment… pic.twitter.com/p2BSoQ2OhP — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 6, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“Yesterday afternoon, there was an incident involving a contractor doing work on behalf of an HPA tenant,” said Lane Ferguson, director of communications at the port, confirming that the contractor was taken to the hospital and the incident is now being investigated by the province.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our thoughts are with the contractor, his family and friends.”

The Port of Halifax added it will “respectfully limit” providing any further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

A provincial government spokesperson confirmed that the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Division of the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration was alerted following the workplace incident on Tuesday.

“A Stop Work Order was issued and the investigation is ongoing,” read an emailed statement.