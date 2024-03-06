Menu

Canada

Man taken to hospital after workplace injury at Port of Halifax

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Police said a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police said a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident on Tuesday. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has launched an investigation after a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off a ladder at the Port of Halifax on Tuesday.

In a release, Halifax police said officers responded at about 1:40 p.m. to the scene of the incident on Marginal Road.

In an emailed statement to Global News on Wednesday, the Port of Halifax confirmed the incident occurred at its facility.

“Yesterday afternoon, there was an incident involving a contractor doing work on behalf of an HPA tenant,” said Lane Ferguson, director of communications at the port, confirming that the contractor was taken to the hospital and the incident is now being investigated by the province.

“Our thoughts are with the contractor, his family and friends.”

The Port of Halifax added it will “respectfully limit” providing any further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

A provincial government spokesperson confirmed that the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Division of the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration was alerted following the workplace incident on Tuesday.

“A Stop Work Order was issued and the investigation is ongoing,” read an emailed statement.

