Canada

Highway #11 near Bladworth Sask. closed after ‘serious collision’

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
Highway #11 is currently delayed after a serious collision. View image in full screen
Highway #11 is currently delayed after a serious collision. Files / Global News
Saskatoon RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision on Highway $11, a few kilometres north of Bladworth.

“The northbound lanes in the area on Highway #11 are currently closed and southbound traffic is limited to one lane,” the RCMP said in a release.

Traffic is currently being re-routed, but it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

No other details are available at this time, but RCMP said it would provide an update at a later time.

According to the highway hotline, the collision occurred around 9 a.m.

“Expect long delays,” the hotline reads.

Bladworth, Sask. is about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

