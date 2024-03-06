Menu

Sports

Flames claim defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from Stars

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2024 9:11 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
The Calgary Flames claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Hanley, from Keswick, Ont., has three assists and 23 penalty minutes in 32 games with Dallas this season.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Hanley was a “cap roster casualty” when he was waived by Dallas on Monday, adding it was a “tough day” for the club.

Hanley is in the second year of a two-year deal with a US$787,500 annual salary.

The 32-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent by Montreal on July 1, 2015, and he made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on March 20, 2016.

He joined Dallas in the 2019-19 season.

Dallas Stars defenceman Joel Hanley makes a pass during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. View image in full screen
Dallas Stars defenceman Joel Hanley makes a pass during Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Hanley has two goals and 25 assists over 183 games with Montreal, Arizona and Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Joel is a veteran player who brings high character and compete to our roster while also adding to our leadership group,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement.

Trending Now
“We view him as an NHL player who plays with a defence-first mentality and has good pace and mobility to his game.”

The Flames traded veteran defenceman Chris Tanev to the Stars on Thursday and may make more moves before Friday’s trade deadline.

The Flames visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Trade rumours don’t douse Calgary Flames playoff optimism'
Trade rumours don’t douse Calgary Flames playoff optimism
© 2024 The Canadian Press

