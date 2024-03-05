Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Taxpayers on the hook for minister’s Paris limo: Sask. NDP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Dustin Duncan speaks to the media in Regina, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Dustin Duncan speaks to the media in Regina, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan’s Opposition wants to know why a provincial cabinet minister thought it was a good use of public money to sightsee around Paris in a limousine when he was supposed to be at a conference.

The NDP released invoices filed by Dustin Duncan, the minister in charge of the province’s natural gas utility, relating to a trip last year to Paris.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Opposition says the receipts indicate Duncan billed taxpayers for a limousine to take him to Napoleon’s Tomb and the Arc de Triomphe when he was supposed to be touring pavilions at the World Nuclear Expo.

Trending Now

NDP critic Aleana Young says the expense shows the governing Saskatchewan Party is out of touch.

The invoices indicate Duncan billed about $3,500 for the limo over five days, at a cost of $700 per day.

Story continues below advertisement

Duncan has been at the centre of a conflict between Ottawa over Saskatchewan not remitting the carbon levy.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices