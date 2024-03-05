Cobourg police, firefighters’ hockey game to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters and police officers in Cobourg, Ont., will battle on the ice later this month in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland.

The first annual “Battle for the Badges” hockey game on March 23 at the Cobourg Community Centre will pit Cobourg Police Service staff against Cobourg Fire Department members.

Funds raised from the event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland which mentors youth, offers one-to-one and group programming in the community and schools and provides services and activities to families. The organization assisted over 500 youth in 2023.

“We are very excited to be chosen to be a part of the first annual Battle of Badges,” said Melanie Stewart, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland.

“With support from this event, youth in our community will receive the mentorship they truly need. We want youth to feel better supported and equipped to help them face the adversities and challenges in their lives.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prior to the game, fans can check out a firetruck which will be on display outside the arena at 5 p.m.

“Cobourg Fire is proud to partner with Cobourg Police on the first annual Battle of the Badges,” said acting captain Matthew Diminie. “It promises to be a great night of hockey for the whole family. Supporting youth in our community is a win for both teams.”

Cobourg Police Const. Ryan Rinneard echoed the sentiment.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters helps youth overcome hardships so they can thrive,” he said. “We are excited to lace up our skates and get on the ice for a great cause.”

Fans are invited to remain after the game to watch NHL action on the arena’s jumbotron featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs battling the Edmonton Oilers.

Follow the Experience Cobourg Facebook page for event updates or Experience Cobourg’s website.

Those unable to attend the game but still wish to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northumberland, can visit the organization’s website.