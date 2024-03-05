Menu

Share

Crime

B.C. man intentionally drove car into water after livestreamer paid him: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Man drives car into Port Moody’s Burrard Inlet
Port Moody police were called to the boat launch on Monday night after a man intentionally drove his car into the water, police said.
Share

Police in Port Moody, B.C., are investigating a bizarre incident involving a man who drove a car into Burrard Inlet on Monday night.

A video posted online shows a man driving into the water at the Rocky Point boat launch and exiting the vehicle before it becomes submerged.

The driver was detained at the scene and later released. Police said they are considering charges including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief.

Police said the man was paid by an online streamer to drive the car into the water.

“It’s our understanding that the man in this live-streaming video was being paid to drive his vehicle into the Burrard Inlet like some sort of stunt,” Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department said.

Crews were at the boat launch early Tuesday morning to retrieve the car.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

