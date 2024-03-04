Menu

Canada

Wellington to unveil new centralized portal for families looking for child care

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 4, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Canada child care plan View image in full screen
The Wellington-Guelph Child Care Application and Waitlist is set to launch in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The County of Wellington is setting up a new portal that will act as a one-stop shop for those seeking licensed child care.

It announced on Monday that it will be launching the Wellington-Guelph Child Care Application and Waitlist in April.

According to a news release, the centralized platform will use OneHSN software to simplify and facilitate ways families can find and apply for licensed child-care services throughout the region.

The county says the service will allow users to manage multiple applications for multiple licensed programs and allow families to explore licensed child-care options. There will also be information on financial and special needs support.

It says the platform will have enhanced security to ensure all personal information remains confidential.

More information on the Wellington-Guelph Child Care Application and Waitlist is available on the County of Wellington’s website.

