Stanley Park train will be back on track for Easter, including accessible carriages

After a couple of years of being out of service, the Stanley Park Miniature Train is back on track and preparations are underway for the Easter train.

That event will also include the railway’s accessible carriages, which were missing from the Christmas train.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim held an event Monday morning announcing that this ride will now be accessible to everyone.

“We felt the collective disappointment when the accessibility carriage wasn’t ready for the holiday season,” Sim said.

“That’s why I’m thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all Vancouverites aboard the train this spring.”

Park board commissioner Jas Virdi also announced on Monday that he will be introducing an emergency motion to reduce or eliminate ticket costs for the accessibility carriage.

“Building a more inclusive Vancouver is an issue near and dear to my heart,” he said. “I know this is something community groups have advocated for, and I am proud to support it.”

Virdi said he also plans to request the introduction of the Access 2 Pass program for the Stanley Park Train, allowing individuals requiring support workers to ride the train together without additional costs. The program is already in place at the Vancouver Aquarium.

However, riders will not be able to purchase tickets on-site and online-only sales are anticipated.

Ticket dates and times are expected to be announced in the coming days.