Maple Madness returns for 41st year

Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area is open year-round for people to explore nature.

However, every March, the beautiful, forested park floods with people with a very specific focus. They’re looking to learn about and lap up one of Canada’s greatest delicacies: Maple Syrup.

“First day, not too bad, a little bit of rain so thank you to everybody who braved the elements for our pancakes,” said Krista Fazackerley, Communications and Education Supervisor at the conservation area.

Fazackerley said they sold over 1,000 pancakes at the opening on Saturday and despite the weather, by midday Sunday, more than 1,300.

For parents, it’s a chance to get their kids out into nature to learn and have some fun. However, for the children, the focus is a bit different.

“Having pancakes!” Said Vinny McAlpine, who was out with his family.

Vinny’s Father, Travis, said it’s a great experience for the family.

“It’s really valuable, it’s amazing. I love doing it, you know. He gets outside and learns about syrup and is around people and … I love it,” said McAlpine.

This is the 41st edition of Maple Madness. The event is quite different this year due to the distinct lack of snow.

“We have had a mild winter and right now it’s a lot of mud, so it has been a lot milder, which is nice for people coming out but maybe not so nice for some of the maple producers in our area,” said Fazackerley.

Trees are tapped in the conservation area only to make maple syrup for Maple Madness pancakes and for educational purposes.

One of the maple syrup educators at Little Cataraqui Creek, Hawk, said it has been an abnormal year for sapping.

“The producers of maple syrup started tapping at the end of January this year which is unheard of, almost,” said Hawk.

Educators said the milder, warmer weather disrupts sap flow and can even lead it to go rancid sitting in the bucket. As a result conservation staff have reduced the number of trees tapped.

“We want this forest to survive and thrive,” she added.

Maple Madness runs every weekend during March and every day during March break.