Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 young men charged in November stabbing at Surrey’s Guildford mall

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concern after teen stabbing incident at Surrey mall'
Concern after teen stabbing incident at Surrey mall
RELATED: A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight inside the food court at a Surrey mall on Thursday night. Alissa Thibault reports – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey RCMP says two young men have been charged in connection with an assault at Guildford Town Centre last November.

On Nov. 16, 2023, a 19-year-old was stabbed inside the food court and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene, according to police.

On Feb. 20, 2024, the BC Prosecution Service approved assault and weapons charges against Abdimalik Idle, 22, and Tut Kuoth Kong, 18.

“This incident occurred in a very public place and was concerning to police and the community,” said Cpl. James Mason with Surrey RCMP.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are glad that the thorough investigation by our Serious Crime Unit has led to charge approval.”

At the time of the assault, the food court was busy.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was just enjoying my food, hanging out with my friends,” said Devon Nelson, who was in the food court at the time. “All of a sudden I heard someone yell, ‘Stabbing, stabbing,’ and cops raced in,” Nelson told Global News.

Trending Now

“People were running out of there like there was a shooting.”

Police previously said the stabbing happened as a result of a fight between two parties.

Click to play video: 'Two people stabbed in Guildford mall'
Two people stabbed in Guildford mall
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices