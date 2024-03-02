2 young men charged in November stabbing at Surrey’s Guildford mall

See more sharing options

Surrey RCMP says two young men have been charged in connection with an assault at Guildford Town Centre last November.

On Nov. 16, 2023, a 19-year-old was stabbed inside the food court and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were arrested at the scene, according to police.

On Feb. 20, 2024, the BC Prosecution Service approved assault and weapons charges against Abdimalik Idle, 22, and Tut Kuoth Kong, 18.

“This incident occurred in a very public place and was concerning to police and the community,” said Cpl. James Mason with Surrey RCMP.

“We are glad that the thorough investigation by our Serious Crime Unit has led to charge approval.”

At the time of the assault, the food court was busy.

“I was just enjoying my food, hanging out with my friends,” said Devon Nelson, who was in the food court at the time. “All of a sudden I heard someone yell, ‘Stabbing, stabbing,’ and cops raced in,” Nelson told Global News.

“People were running out of there like there was a shooting.”

Police previously said the stabbing happened as a result of a fight between two parties.