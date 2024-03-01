B.C. becomes first province to announce minimum nurse-to-patient ratios

Send this page to someone via email

In a Canadian first, the provincial government has implemented nurse-to-patient ratios for six health-care settings in acute care facilities in B.C.

Examples include most adult medical and surgical units, where the ratio will be one nurse to every four patients, and high-acuity units where it will be one nurse to two patients.

In addition, the province announced it is investing $237 million to help retain nurses and recruit more nurses. According to the province, 6,567 nurses were newly registered in B.C. in 2023.

“Nurses play an important and pivotal role in providing quality patient care,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Health said in a statement. “Through our collaborative work with the BCNU, we are taking critical steps to address staffing challenges around the province. To meet these ratios, we’re making significant investments to retain our existing nurse workforce, support student nurses wanting to have a rich and rewarding career in B.C.’s health-care system and recruit more nurses.”

The $237 million includes $169.5 million in one-time funding for the expansion of rural retention incentives, signing bonuses, recruitment signing bonuses for rural and remote communities, signing bonuses for difficult-to-fill urban and metro vacancies and additional funding to recruit and retain nurses in areas of mental health.

In addition, $68.1 million will go towards expanding the internationally educated bridging program, implementing a licensed practical nurse (LPN) to registered nurse (RN) bridging pilot program at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, a nursing student tuition credit, an Indigenous nursing student tuition credit and new graduate transition program bursaries.

“This is an important announcement for nurses and patients in B.C.,” Adriane Gear, president of the B.C. Nurses Union said in a statement.