Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Fire in downtown Osoyoos prompts water quality advisory

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 5:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire in downtown Osoyoos'
Fire in downtown Osoyoos
The fire is along the 8500 block of Main Street, with witnesses telling Global News that it began during the noon hour.
A fire in downtown Osoyoos, B.C., has prompted a water quality advisory.

The fire is along the 8500 block of Main Street, with witnesses telling Global News that it began during the noon hour.

Thick, black smoke rising from the blaze could be seen for blocks.

Around 10 firefighters were on scene, along with four fire trucks, and several nearby businesses were told to evacuate.

Damage to the building is extensive.

The Town of Osoyoos says the domestic water system issued the advisory because of the fire.

“People with weakened immune systems and wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth,” reads the advisory.

Global News will update this story as more information is known.

