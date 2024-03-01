Menu

World

Ready, set, fly? First-ever jet suit race held in Dubai

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Whizzing through the air and dodging various obstacles, eight pilots wearing jet suits flew along the Dubai's harbour in what organizers said was the world's first 'Jet Suit Race.' The event was established by a company pioneering jet suits — Gravity Industries — in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.
The world’s first jet suit race took place on Wednesday in Dubai, creating a scene that looked more like something out of Marvel’s Iron Man than reality.

The competition featured eight racers each wearing a jet suit. The suit uses engines located on the back as well as on each arm, which are used to control the flight path.

The competition took place over water, with the skyscrapers of Dubai Marina looming in the distance. Organizers said they picked the water site to allow for higher speeds and for safety as the pilots skimmed a short distance above the water.

Jet suit pilots race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in what might be the first-ever jet suit race. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) View image in full screen
Jet suit pilots race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in what might be the first-ever jet suit race. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell).
Jet suit pilot Issa Kalfon of the United Kingdom, center, waves his trophy after winning a race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) View image in full screen
Jet suit pilot Issa Kalfon of the United Kingdom, center, waves his trophy after winning a race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell).
A jet suit pilot races in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) View image in full screen
A jet suit pilot races in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell). AP Photo/Jon Gambrell
Jet suit pilots race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) View image in full screen
Jet suit pilots race in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell).
Richard Browning of Gravity Industries races one of his firm’s jet suits in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) View image in full screen
Richard Browning of Gravity Industries races one of his firm’s jet suits in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell).
The event was organized by the Dubai Sports Council and Gravity Industries, which makes the suit.

Issa Kalfon, the deputy head of flight training at Gravity and a former professional gymnast, won the competition.

Each racer had to maneuver through 12 traffic points along a 700-metre long race course at Dubai’s harbour.

The races on Wednesday saw pilots wear 1,500-horsepower jet suits, more powerful than most luxury sports cars and using the same kind of fuel used by Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates’ Airbus A380s and Boeing 777 aircraft.

The jet suit currently can reach speeds of 128 kilometres per hour, Gravity says.

— with files from The Associated Press

