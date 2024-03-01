Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police asking public to stay away from forest service road in southeast Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Police vehicle lights View image in full screen
File photo of lights on a police car. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press
Police are asking the public to stay away from a forest service road in southeast Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP officers responded to an incident this morning, March 1, along the 5700 block of Gillard Creek Forest Service Road.

The event is still unfolding and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are asking for the public to stay away from the area as there are suspects outstanding,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand.

Police are also asking those who have information about the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-765-3549 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

