Police asking public to stay away from forest service road in southeast Kelowna

Police are asking the public to stay away from a forest service road in southeast Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP officers responded to an incident this morning, March 1, along the 5700 block of Gillard Creek Forest Service Road.

The event is still unfolding and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“We are asking for the public to stay away from the area as there are suspects outstanding,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand.

Police are also asking those who have information about the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-765-3549 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.