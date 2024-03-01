Menu

Canada

Impaired driver discovered passed out in vehicle, crashes into police cruiser in Innisfail: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
RCMP seized a loaded sawed off shotgun and drugs from a vehicle in Innisfail Tuesday.
RCMP seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and drugs from a vehicle in Innisfail Tuesday. RCMP
A 31-year-old Red Deer, Alta., man is facing several drug-related charges after police allege he struck a police vehicle while impaired.

RCMP said officers received a report about an impaired driver passed out in a vehicle near the Innisfail School around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the vehicle running and in gear with the driver passed out in the driver’s seat.

“The driver eventually woke up, took his foot off the brake and immediately crashed into a police vehicle,” police said.

RCMP said while police were arresting the man, they discovered approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl and a loaded sawed-off shotgun with a tampered serial number.

Police said there were no injuries or major damage from the collision.

Eric Meldrum faces several charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Meldrum is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

